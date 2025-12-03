Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2991409https://zeenews.india.com/hollywood/avatar-fire-and-ash-x-review-early-reactions-of-fans-when-is-james-cameron-s-spectacle-releasing-in-india-2991409.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH REVIEW

Avatar: Fire And Ash X Review, Early Reactions Of Fans - When Is James Cameron’s 'Spectacle' Releasing In India

Avatar: Fire And Ash Review - Makers dropped a new trailer back in September this year, offering a stunning glimpse into the next epic chapter of Pandora, set to be the ultimate cinematic spectacle of the year.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2025, 11:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Avatar: Fire And Ash X Review, Early Reactions Of Fans - When Is James Cameron’s 'Spectacle' Releasing In IndiaPic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Maverick filmmaker James Cameron cinematic universe expanded its most awaited third chapter, Avatar: Fire and Ash which will hit the screens on December 19, 2025 has taken the global audience by storm after it had its world premiere at Dolby Theatre, Hollywood, on December 1, 2025.

Avatar: Fire And Ash X Review

Let's check out what the early reviews and reactions are about Avatar: Fire And Ash are like. A few international movie critics and fraternity people watched the premiere and this is what they have to say:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Avatar: Fire And Ash India Release Date

Avatar: Fire And Ash will be releasing across India on December 19, 2025 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Makers dropped a new trailer back in September this year, offering a stunning glimpse into the next epic chapter of Pandora, set to be the ultimate cinematic spectacle of the year.

Avatar: Fire and Ash new trailer takes us to the visual delight of watching the return of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their families while they battle out the new threats. The majestic VFX along with classic direction bring out the perfect blend of entertainment.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Release, Cast

The film, which has a screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver, and a story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno, also stars Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, and Kate Winslet.

20th Century Studios India will release Avatar: Fire and Ash on 19th December 2025 in 6 languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India
Auto Sector Shines In Festive Quarter; PV Sales Up 12%, Two-Wheelers 18%
Pakistan political crisis 2025
Pakistan In Turmoil As Munir–Sharif Establishment Bows To Imran Khan Wave |DNA
Technology news
Sanchar Saathi App Crosses 1.4 Cr Downloads, Helps Block 42 Lakh Mobile Device
Teen Inventors Portugal
Teens Saw Their Forests Burn – Their Next Invention Left Scientists In Awe
Sonia Gandhi
BJP Fields Sonia Gandhi From Nallathanni Ward For Panchayat Polls In Munnar
Defence Research Development Organisation
DRDO Successfully Tests Fighter Escape System At 800 Kmph On Rocket Sled Track
Jammu and Kashmir
J&K Govt Set For Major Overhaul of Reservation Policy; Cabinet To Decide
India-Russia ties
India Miffed Over Joint Op-Ed By UK, French, German Envoys Ahead Of Putin...
Matte Lipstick
Perfect Matte Liquid Lipstick On Myntra For Every Mood
Pakistan humanitarian aid Sri Lanka
India Rejects Pakistan’s Claims Of Blocking Humanitarian Flights To Sri Lanka