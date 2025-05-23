Avengers Doomsday: Hugh Jackman Teases His Look As 'Wolverine'

Washington : X Men: Wolverine's recent addition to Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has fans thinking about Hugh Jackman's inclusion in the upcoming film 'Avengers: Doomsday'.

The actor also teased about his potential appearance in the film, reported Deadline.

Following his return to the role (aka Logan) in last year's Deadpool & Wolverine, the Oscar nominee recently assured he "actually" has no news about whether he'll clench his claws once again for Avengers: Doomsday.

"I really can't say much, except when you say 'appear,' more like dominate and destroy every other character--I'm kidding. I really have nothing to add, and if I did, I would find a really cool way to not say it, but I actually have nothing to add," said Hugh Jackman as quoted by Deadline.

Jackman made his debut as Wolverine in 2000s X-Men. He reprised the role in X2 (2003),' X-Men: The Last Stand' (2006), 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' (2009), 'The Wolverine' (2013), 'Logan' (2017) and 'Deadpool & Wolverine' (2024).

According to Deadline, actress Halle Berry has previously shut down any hope of her inclusion as 'Storm' in 'Doomsday'.

Meanwhile, Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler) Rebecca Romijn (Mystique) and James Marsden (Cyclops) are set to return in the film.

Also joining the cast of Avengers: Doomsday are Robert Downey Jr. (Doctor Doom), Pedro Pascal (Mister Fantastic), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Vanessa Kirby (Susan Storm), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Florence Pugh (Yelena), Tenoch Huerta (Namor), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Thing), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), Lewis Pullman (Sentry), Danny Ramirez (Falcon), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Winston Duke (M'Baku), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Tom Hiddleston (Loki) and Channing Tatum (Gambit), reported Deadline.

The release date of 'Doomsday' has now been shifted. It is now set to debut on Dec. 18, 2026, moving about seven months off of its originally slated date of May 1, 2026.