Avengers: Doomsday Second Teaser Features Thor's Preparation For Last Battle Before Returning To His Daughter

Avengers: Doomsday Second Teaser - The teaser shows a brief glimpse of Love, who's grown up a bit from 'Love and Thunder.' 

|Last Updated: Dec 31, 2025, 10:43 AM IST|Source: ANI
Avengers: Doomsday Second Teaser Features Thor's Preparation For Last Battle Before Returning To His DaughterPic Courtesy: Instagram

Washington: The second 'Avengers: Doomsday' teaser has been released, featuring Chris Hemsworth's character 'Thor'. The movie is set to release on December 18, 2026.

The new teaser comes a week after Chris Evans' Captain America was featured in the first 'Doomsday' teaser that played during the previews of 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' screenings.

That first teaser revealed that Chris Evans would return for 'Doomsday' and that he surprisingly has a child. Similarly, the Thor teaser revolved around him praying to keep his adopted daughter, Love, who was introduced in 2022's 'Thor: Love and Thunder', safe as he once again prepares for the battle.

The teaser began in a sunny, calm forest where Thor was seen praying to his late father, the Norse god Odin, for the strength to keep his new daughter safe as he presumably prepares to join the Avengers to take on Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom in 'Doomsday.'

The teaser shows a brief glimpse of Love, who's grown up a bit from 'Love and Thunder.' Thor, dressed in casual clothes, kisses her on the forehead while she lies in bed, and his serious narration continues playing.

Marvel shared the teaser on its Instagram handle.

According to Variety, Love (played by Hemsworth's real-life daughter India) is the child of the villain Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale).

In 'Love and Thunder,' Gorr sought revenge against every god after his prayers to save his late daughter went unanswered. In the end, however, Gorr gives up his vengeful quest and manages to resurrect Love before he dies.

In his final moments, Gorr makes Thor promise to raise Love as if she were his own daughter. Love then joins Thor on his ensuing adventures and wields his Stormbreaker hammer.

According to Variety, Hemsworth had already been announced to star in 'Avengers: Doomsday,' alongside many other Marvel actors, earlier this year. He'll take on Doctor Doom with help from Evans, Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Sebastian Stan, Paul Rudd, Tom Hiddleston, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke and Simu Liu.

'Doomsday' will bring together not only the Avengers, but 'Fantastic Four' stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, plus the 'Thunderbolts' cast Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen and Lewis Pullman.

Jumping from Fox's 'X-Men' universe, the ultimate team-up movie will also feature Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Kelsey Grammer, Alan Cumming, James Marsden, Channing Tatum and Rebecca Romijn. (

