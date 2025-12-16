Avengers: Doomsday Teasers Leak Online - Is Chris Evans Really Back As Captain America?

New Delhi: Marvel Studios’ carefully orchestrated marketing rollout for its upcoming tentpole, Avengers: Doomsday, has been disrupted after three teaser clips reportedly leaked online ahead of their planned theatrical debut.

According to a report by ComicBookMovie, the studio had lined up an ambitious four-part teaser launch, with each clip intended to screen exclusively in cinemas alongside James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash. However, days before their scheduled rollout, three of the four teasers began circulating across social media platforms, sparking intense fan reaction and forcing Marvel to initiate swift takedown efforts. The leaked videos were said to carry visible anti-piracy warnings.

Four-Teaser Cinema-Only Plan

The reports suggest Marvel had devised an elaborate release strategy, unveiling one teaser per week beginning December 19. Each trailer was reportedly designed to play only in theatres, reinforcing the studio’s push for a big-screen-first experience. Despite those precautions, audience-recorded footage of three teasers has now surfaced online and spread widely.

First Teaser Highlights Captain America

Early viewer descriptions of the first leaked teaser indicate a major reveal: the apparent return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers. While Marvel has not officially confirmed Evans’ involvement, and the actor has previously denied reprising the role, the footage allegedly shows Steve Rogers stepping away from his stealth suit and embracing a quieter life as a father.

The teaser reportedly features Rogers returning home and holding his infant son, believed to be named James Rogers, hinting at a deeply personal chapter for the former Captain America.

Avengers: Doomsday is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on December 18, 2026.