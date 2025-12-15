Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Hits Theatres Ahead Of Avatar: Fire And Ash, Robert Downey Jr Returns As Doctor Doom

New Delhi: The long-awaited trailer for Avengers: Doomsday has begun rolling out in theatres, sparking widespread excitement across social media as fans share early reactions and clips from cinema halls.

According to reports by ComicBookMovie, Marvel Studios has prepared four different versions of the trailer, all of which are set to debut during theatrical screenings of James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash. The studio has reportedly dispatched the teaser to cinemas worldwide ahead of the film’s release next week, with the trailer expected to play exclusively on the big screen.

One of the biggest talking points surrounding the trailer is the return of Robert Downey Jr. to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this time in the role of the iconic villain Doctor Doom. As per the same report, the trailer files have already been delivered to theatres but remain locked and inaccessible, a move believed to be aimed at preventing early leaks.

Adding to the anticipation, the teaser has reportedly received a rating in Brazil, raising speculation that the first public glimpse may surface online through fan-recorded footage from international screenings rather than an official digital release. Reports suggest Marvel is taking a page out of Christopher Nolan’s strategy by prioritising a theatrical debut over an immediate online launch.

Ironically, Nolan’s own The Odyssey footage leaked online nearly a week before its intended big-screen debut alongside Avatar: Fire and Ash. Despite Disney’s hopes that audiences will experience the Avengers: Doomsday trailer in theatres—reportedly starting Thursday, following the first screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash, fans are already bracing for low-quality leaks to emerge as international shows begin.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that, similar to The Odyssey, an official online release of the trailer could still arrive during the Christmas week. However, Marvel Studios has yet to issue an official statement confirming these plans.

Plot and release details

'Avengers: Doomsday' is set to release on 18 December 2026.