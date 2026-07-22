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  • /Avengers: Doomsday trailer records over 500 mn views, racks up $16.5 million in advance bookings in 24 hrs

Avengers: Doomsday trailer records over 500 mn views, racks up $16.5 million in advance bookings in 24 hrs

In Avengers: Doomsday, heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Ritika Handoo
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 01:17 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 01:17 PM IST
Avengers: Doomsday trailer records over 500 mn views, racks up $16.5 million in advance bookings in 24 hrs
Image Credit: Movie Still

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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