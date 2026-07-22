/Avengers: Doomsday trailer records over 500 mn views, racks up $16.5 million in advance bookings in 24 hrs

New Delhi: Avengers: Doomsday's first trailer got about 503 million views in its first 24 hours — the biggest trailer launch in Disney's history, and the second-biggest ever (behind Spider-Man: Brand New Day at 719 million). The Russo Brothers took to Instagram and thanked fans for hitting the milestone. It all comes just before Marvel's Comic-Con panel, where Doomsday is expected to get more spotlight.