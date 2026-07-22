/Avengers: Doomsday trailer records over 500 mn views, racks up $16.5 million in advance bookings in 24 hrs

New Delhi: Avengers: Doomsday's first trailer got about 503 million views in its first 24 hours — the biggest trailer launch in Disney's history, and the second-biggest ever (behind Spider-Man: Brand New Day at 719 million). The Russo Brothers took to Instagram and thanked fans for hitting the milestone. It all comes just before Marvel's Comic-Con panel, where Doomsday is expected to get more spotlight.
Adding to the momentum, the trailer drop also came with advance ticket sales, bringing in $16.5 million on day one despite being limited to premium screens at first.
The milestone underscores the unprecedented excitement surrounding the Marvel Cinematic Universe's biggest crossover event since Avengers: Endgame. The trailer offers fans their first look at the multiversal showdown led by Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom, while reuniting iconic Marvel heroes, including Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, the Fantastic Four, Black Panther, and legendary X-Men characters such as Professor X and Magneto.
Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo; produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz.
It features Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia.
In Avengers: Doomsday, heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered.
Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday will release exclusively in theatres across India on December 18, 2026, in premium formats. The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
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