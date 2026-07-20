Avengers: Doomsday trailer out: The wait is over and "you're honestly not ready"! The most awaited trailer of the year has just fropped and fans are going crazy. The gasp-worthy trailer of Avengers: Doomsday has confirmed multiple crossovers, including Thor and Captain America, Fantastic Four and Black Panther. There are even glimpses of Loki.
Ever since the trailer dropped, fans have gone gaga over the sneak peeks and are discussing the various easter eggs and deeper meaning behind the scenes. One fan said, "This better be 3 hours and 45 minutes LONG as the rumours said. At this point, an Avengers movie below 3 hours long is pointless." Another said, "There’s something unfairly beautiful about Thor when the jokes stop." One said, "Marvel’s goats coming back and it’s going to be epic!" One wrote, "When Doom raises two fingers, even gods stop." Watch the trailer here:
Fans are also joking about the various moments. One wrote, "Thor did second verification mode on that Mjolnir test." Another said, "peter parker’s gonna see doom’s face and need 40 years of multiversal therapy." One said, "Thor being surprised when he saw Cap, imagine when he sees Loki and Dooms face."
The trailer has offered fans their first thrilling look at the next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film marks the much-awaited return of Robert Downey Jr to the MCU, but in a stunning twist, as the formidable Doctor Doom, alongside Earth's Mightiest Heroes, in an epic battle that promises to redefine the future of the franchise.
Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the visionary duo behind Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Doomsday unites generations of Marvel icons in what promises to be one of the biggest cinematic events in history. The film sees Steve Rogers alongside Thor. At the same time, fan-favourite X-Men characters also join the battle, including Patrick Stewart as Professor X, Ian McKellen as Magneto and James Marsden as Cyclops. The Fantastic Four are also set to play a pivotal role.
Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Doomsday is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo; produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz; and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia.
In Avengers: Doomsday, beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they’ve ever encountered. Avengers: Doomsday will release exclusively in theatres across India on 18th December in premium formats. The film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
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