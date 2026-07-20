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  • /Avengers: Doomsday trailer: Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom battles X-Men and Avengers, Captain America and Loki return

Avengers: Doomsday trailer: Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom battles X-Men and Avengers, Captain America and Loki return

Marvel Studios has finally unveiled the action-packed trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, giving fans their first look at Robert Downey Jr. as the menacing Doctor Doom. The trailer teases epic crossovers featuring the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Loki and Captain America ahead of the film's December release. Watch here.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 08:18 PM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 08:31 PM IST
Avengers: Doomsday trailer: Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom battles X-Men and Avengers, Captain America and Loki return
Image Credit: movie stills

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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