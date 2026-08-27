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Avengers: Endgame returns to theatres in India as ‘Encore’ ahead of Doomsday release

Marvel Studios is re-releasing Avengers: Endgame in India as Endgame: Encore on September 25, 2026, featuring a new trailer and enhanced visuals. The re-release will also include IMAX screenings and an exclusive preview of Avengers: Doomsday ahead of its release.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 27, 2026, 12:01 PM IST|Updated: Aug 27, 2026, 12:01 PM IST
Avengers: Endgame returns to theatres in India as ‘Encore’ ahead of Doomsday release
Image Credit: ANI

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