BAFTA Awards 2025: 'Conclave' Wins Best Film, Mikey Madison 'Best Actress' - Check Full List Of Winners

London: The BAFTA winners for 2024 were announced at a high-profile ceremony in London on Sunday, with Vatican drama Conclave scoring four wins, including for best film and outstanding British film, the same number of honours as Brady Corbet's The Brutalist, which earned the best director and best actor awards for Corbet and Adrien Brody, respectively.

The awards were held at London's Royal Festival Hall. Doctor Who star David Tennant hosted the gala, which was streamed in India on Lionsgate Play.

Runners-up with two awards each were Emilia Perez, A Real Pain, Wicked, Dune: Part Two, Anora and Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, as per Billboard. Adrien Brody and Mikey Madison took home awards Best Actors awards.

Here's the full list of 2025 BAFTA nominations, with winners marked.

Best film

WINNER: Conclave -- Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael A Jackman

Leading actress

WINNER: Mikey Madison, Anora

Leading actor

WINNER: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Supporting actress

WINNER: Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez

Supporting actor

WINNER: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain



Best Director



WINNER: The Brutalist -- Brady Corbet

Original screenplay

WINNER: A Real Pain -- written by Jesse Eisenberg

Adapted screenplay



WINNER: Conclave -- screenplay by Peter Straughan



Original score

WINNER: The Brutalist -- Daniel Blumberg



Film not in the English language



WINNER: Emilia Perez -- Jacques Audiard



Best Documentary

WINNER: Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story -- Ian Bonhote, Peter Ettedgui, Lizzie Gilliett, Robert Ford



Animated film



WINNER: Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl -- Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek

Children's & family film

WINNER: Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl -- Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek



Casting

WINNER: Anora -- Sean Baker, Samantha Quan



Cinematography

WINNER: The Brutalist -- Lol Crawley



Editing

WINNER: Conclave -- Nick Emerson



Costume design

WINNER: Wicked -- Paul Tazewell

Makeup & hair



WINNER: The Substance -- Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stephanie Guillon, Frederique Arguello, Marilyne Scarselli

Production design



WINNER: Wicked -- Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales

Sound



WINNER: Dune: Part Two -- Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John, Richard King

Special visual effects



WINNER: Dune: Part Two -- Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Gerd Nefzer, Rhys Salcombe

Outstanding British film

WINNER: Conclave -- Edward Berger, Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman, Peter Straughan



Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

WINNER: Kneecap -- Rich Peppiatt (Director, writer)



British short animation



WINNER: Wander to Wonder -- Nina Gantz, Stienette Bosklopper, Simon Cartwright, Maarten Swart

British short film

WINNER: Rock, Paper, Scissors -- Franz Bohm, Ivan, Hayder Rothschild Hoozeer



EE rising star award (voted for by the public)



WINNER: David Jonsson