BAFTA Awards 2025: 'Conclave' Wins Best Film, Mikey Madison 'Best Actress' - Check Full List Of Winners
BAFTA Awards 2025 Complete List Of Winners: The awards were held at London's Royal Festival Hall. Doctor Who star David Tennant hosted the gala, which was streamed in India on Lionsgate Play.
Trending Photos
London: The BAFTA winners for 2024 were announced at a high-profile ceremony in London on Sunday, with Vatican drama Conclave scoring four wins, including for best film and outstanding British film, the same number of honours as Brady Corbet's The Brutalist, which earned the best director and best actor awards for Corbet and Adrien Brody, respectively.
The awards were held at London's Royal Festival Hall. Doctor Who star David Tennant hosted the gala, which was streamed in India on Lionsgate Play.
Runners-up with two awards each were Emilia Perez, A Real Pain, Wicked, Dune: Part Two, Anora and Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, as per Billboard. Adrien Brody and Mikey Madison took home awards Best Actors awards.
Here's the full list of 2025 BAFTA nominations, with winners marked.
Best film
WINNER: Conclave -- Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael A Jackman
Leading actress
WINNER: Mikey Madison, Anora
Leading actor
WINNER: Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Supporting actress
WINNER: Zoe Saldana, Emilia Perez
Supporting actor
WINNER: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Best Director
WINNER: The Brutalist -- Brady Corbet
Original screenplay
WINNER: A Real Pain -- written by Jesse Eisenberg
Adapted screenplay
WINNER: Conclave -- screenplay by Peter Straughan
Original score
WINNER: The Brutalist -- Daniel Blumberg
Film not in the English language
WINNER: Emilia Perez -- Jacques Audiard
Best Documentary
WINNER: Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story -- Ian Bonhote, Peter Ettedgui, Lizzie Gilliett, Robert Ford
Animated film
WINNER: Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl -- Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek
Children's & family film
WINNER: Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl -- Nick Park, Merlin Crossingham, Richard Beek
Casting
WINNER: Anora -- Sean Baker, Samantha Quan
Cinematography
WINNER: The Brutalist -- Lol Crawley
Editing
WINNER: Conclave -- Nick Emerson
Costume design
WINNER: Wicked -- Paul Tazewell
Makeup & hair
WINNER: The Substance -- Pierre-Olivier Persin, Stephanie Guillon, Frederique Arguello, Marilyne Scarselli
Production design
WINNER: Wicked -- Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales
Sound
WINNER: Dune: Part Two -- Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Gareth John, Richard King
Special visual effects
WINNER: Dune: Part Two -- Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Gerd Nefzer, Rhys Salcombe
Outstanding British film
WINNER: Conclave -- Edward Berger, Tessa Ross, Juliette Howell, Michael A. Jackman, Peter Straughan
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
WINNER: Kneecap -- Rich Peppiatt (Director, writer)
British short animation
WINNER: Wander to Wonder -- Nina Gantz, Stienette Bosklopper, Simon Cartwright, Maarten Swart
British short film
WINNER: Rock, Paper, Scissors -- Franz Bohm, Ivan, Hayder Rothschild Hoozeer
EE rising star award (voted for by the public)
WINNER: David Jonsson
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv