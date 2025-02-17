Advertisement
BAFTA Awards 2025: Payal Kapdia's 'All We Imagine As Light' Loses To 'Emilia Perez'

BAFTA Awards 2025: Despite the loss, 'All We Imagine As Light' has garnered significant recognition, making waves in the international film industry. 

Feb 17, 2025|Source: ANI
London: Director Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' failed to fetch an award at the 78th edition of BAFTA.

All We Imagine As Light, which was nominated for Best Film Not in the English Language category, lost to France's Emilia Perez.

This was the third major upset for Kapadia and India, as the film also did not win any awards at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards earlier this year.

Despite the loss, 'All We Imagine As Light' has garnered significant recognition, making waves in the international film industry. It became the first Indian film to win the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024.

The film stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam and tells the poignant tale of a troubled nurse and her young roommate confronting their desires during a trip to a beach town.

BAFTA Awards were streamed in India on Lionsgate Play. 

 

