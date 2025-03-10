Banned In Many Countries, Made Viewers Vomit, And Won An Oscar—THIS Horror Film Still Terrifies Audiences After 50 Years

The horror genre has always thrilled audiences, but few films have reached the terrifying heights of 'The Exorcist.' This 1973 supernatural thriller isn’t just any horror film—it’s the only one in history to win an Oscar, was banned in several countries, and is still feared 50 years later.

The Horror Film That Shook the World—And Was Banned for Being Too Scary!

Based on an alleged true story, The Exorcist became a cultural phenomenon, terrifying audiences so much that it was released in only 25 theaters in the U.S. at first. Despite this, the film’s reputation skyrocketed, eventually leading to wider screenings and worldwide recognition.

Why Was The Exorcist Banned?

The film was so disturbing that it was outright banned in England, Ireland, and Scotland. Reports from early screenings revealed extreme reactions—audiences screamed, fainted, and even vomited in theaters due to its horrifying content. Some theaters even had to station paramedics for emergencies!

With an IMDb rating of 8.1, The Exorcist remains a masterpiece of horror cinema, delivering an experience so terrifying that it's still rated as one of the scariest films of all time.

A Cinematic Masterpiece That Redefined Horror

Directed by William Friedkin and based on William Peter Blatty’s novel, The Exorcist tells the harrowing story of a young girl possessed by a demonic force, and the desperate attempts to save her through exorcism. Its chilling special effects, disturbing themes, and spine-tingling soundtrack set a new benchmark for horror.

Despite its initial limited release, the overwhelming public response pushed The Exorcist into the global spotlight. It became the highest-grossing horror film of its time, proving that fear can be a box-office goldmine.

Where Can You Watch The Exorcist Today?

If you dare to watch this terrifying classic, The Exorcist is available on Amazon Prime Video. However, even with a subscription, you'll need to pay extra to rent it. But be warned—this is not for the faint-hearted!

Watch the trailer here:

Would you dare to watch 'The Exorcist' alone at night?