Mission Impossible 8 vs Final Destination Bloodlines : May turns out to be a double treat for the cinephiles, as cult two franchises Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and Final Destination: Bloodlines hit the big screen this month. On one side, Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt is back with an action extravaganza, which is said to be the final movie of the Mission: Impossible franchise. On the other, Final Destination: Bloodlines, the cult horror saga , returns with its hardest sequel and lore-heavy storytelling. As fans globally enjoy the screen with their personal choice of these two franchises, let's decode who's leading in the race at Box Office.

'Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning' Box Office Collection

Mission: Impossible 8 hit Indian theatres on May 17, days ahead of its global release on May 23, 2025. The movie also features Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett in pivotal roles. The 63-year-old Megastar, who has never used a body double for stunt scenes in this epic franchise, once again proves that age is just a number for him.

According to sacnilk, Tom Cruise's film is already the biggest Hollywood grosser of the year in India, MI8 has grossed around Rs 85 crore ($10 million) in 9 days as the 4th biggest overseas market for the movie.

Talking about the film's Domestic collection , The Christopher McQuarrie directorial mints best domestically (North America), internationally and globally, with $63 million, $127 million, and $190 million, through Sunday.

'Final Destination Bloodlines' Box Office Collection

The cult horror franchise directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein released on May 16 has performed well on its first 10 days at the box office and earned an estimated Rs 39.10 Cr in India. Final Destination 6 stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Brec Bassinger and Anna Lore in crucial roles. The sequel at the worldwide box office has minted around $187 million, including $94.5 million in North America and $92.5 million at the overseas box office, as per sacnilk reports.

Who Dominates The Box Office?

Decoding the box office weather, both franchises are performing exceptionally well on the big screen. Coming from different genres — action thriller and supernatural horror — both have drawn distinct audiences to theatres.

Focusing on their box office performance, Tom Cruise's action-thriller surpasses Tony Todd's supernatural horror. However, it can't be ignored that Tony Todd’s film has achieved an impressive global milestone. The sixth installment of the horror franchise is inching closer to a major franchise record.

According to Sacnilk, it is the second-highest-grossing Hollywood movie of 2025, behind only Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which has grossed around Rs 85 crore in just 9 days so far.

Well, the showdown is on! Talking about the ratings of both franchises, Tom Cruise's film has an IMDb rating of 7.6/10 and 80% on Rotten Tomatoes. On the other hand, Final Destination: Bloodlines has been rated 7.1/10 on IMDb and 92% on Rotten Tomatoes.