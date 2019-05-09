Chris Evans' 'Infinite' gets 2020 release date

Los Angeles: Actor Chris Evans past-lives drama "Infinite" is set to release on August 7, 2020.

Paramount has also moved Eddie Murphy`s "Coming to America" sequel off that date and to December 18, 2020. That holiday date had been occupied by James Cameron`s "Avatar 2", but Disney announced on Tuesday that the sequel was moving back a year, reports variety.com.

Antoine Fuqua is directing "Infinite". John Lee Hancock and Ian Shorr are adapting D. Eric Maikranz`s novel "The Reincarnationist Papers", which is centred on the Cognomina, a secret society of people who possess total recall of their past lives.

A troubled young man haunted by memories of two past lives stumbles upon the centuries-old secret society.

Earlier this year, Paramount had set the August 7, 2020, for its untitled sequel to the 1988 Murphy comedy "Coming to America". The studio hired "Hustle & Flow" helmer Craig Brewer to direct the project.

The original movie was directed by John Landis, with Murphy playing a charming African prince who travelled to New York City to escape an arranged marriage. Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley and John Amos co-starred in "Coming to America".