Chris Miller Talks About How Rihanna Slipped Into The Role Easily

New Delhi: The Smurfs Movie has managed to stand out and a big reason behind it is Rihanna’s surprising and heartwarming turn as Smurffete. Director Chris Miller couldn’t be more thrilled with what she brought to the project, calling her an essential part of the movie’s magic.

“I don’t know that there’s a movie without Rihanna,” said Chris Miller. “She came in with an open heart, an open mind and more knowledge about Smurfs than anyone I will ever know. She also is an outsider who found her place, like Smurfette. She’s got a great voice. She’s a terrific actress. As a musician, she is singular. Everything she touches, she makes exceptional and her own”, said Chris Miller.

The Smurfs are back on the big screen, and they’re bringing more magic, laughs, and heartwarming moments than ever. They are joined by new allies and must discover what defines their destiny in order to save the universe from chaos. This film promises to deliver the magic of the Smurfs while introducing exciting new challenges and deepening the character’s journey.

Get ready for a Smurfy new adventure - coming to theaters near you on July 18,2025 in English and Hindi!