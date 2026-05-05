Christopher Nolan calls The Odyssey the 'Marvel of its day,' links Greek epic to superhero storytelling

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Christopher Nolan has described his upcoming film 'The Odyssey' as rooted in the origins of superhero storytelling, likening the ancient Greek epic to modern comic book franchises, according to Variety.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Nolan spoke about the influence of Homer and drew comparisons to contemporary cinematic universes.

"Even comic book culture, whether you're talking about Marvel or DC or all the rest, a lot of it comes directly from the Homeric Epics," Nolan said, according to Variety, adding, "The thing about Homer is, nobody knows if that was a person. Homer, in a way, is the sort of George Lucas of his time."

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He added, "The thing about Homer, it is the Marvel of its day. It's very directly this desire for us to feel or believe gods could walk amongst us, and I think the modern comic book is kind of our expression of that."

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Nolan also praised actor Tom Holland, who plays Telemachus in the film. "He's amazing. I've not worked with him before, but I would love to work with him again. I mean, he's just an incredible talent. He's so, so great," he said, according to Variety.

The director further spoke about reuniting with actress Anne Hathaway, who plays Penelope in the film. Speaking about his recent project, The Devil Wears Prada 2, Nolan said, "I watched it last night. It was fabulous. With Emily Blunt as well. Terrific."

The Odyssey features an ensemble cast led by Matt Damon as Odysseus, alongside Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Mia Goth, Jon Bernthal, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Elliot Page and Benny Safdie.

The film is among the most anticipated releases of the 2026 summer season. Nolan's previous film, Oppenheimer, was released to widespread acclaim and ran for three hours.

Speaking about adapting the classic epic, Nolan acknowledged the challenges involved. "Anyone taking on 'The Odyssey' is taking on the hopes and dreams of people for epic movies everywhere and that comes with a huge responsibility," he said, according to Variety.

"What I learned from making 'The Dark Knight' trilogy is that what people want from a movie about a beloved story, a beloved set of characters, is they want a strong and sincere interpretation. They want to know that a filmmaker has gone to the mat for it," he added, as per the outlet.

Nolan also noted that while The Odyssey remains an epic, its runtime will be shorter than Oppenheimer's.

The film is slated for release on July 17.