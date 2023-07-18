'Oppenheimer' Breaks Records With 90,000 Advance Bookings, Check Out Numbers For 'Barbie'

New Delhi: Box offices are already flooded with the advance bookings of the two most awaited movies of the year. Cillian Murphy's 'Oppenheimer' is all set to lock horns with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-starrer 'Barbie.' Meanwhile, the advance booking for these films started weeks ago and the response has been overwhelming.

According to trade analysts, Oppenheimer has witnessed a remarkable pre-release ticket sales, with a staggering 90,000 tickets already sold across three major theatre chains for its opening day. On the other hand, Barbie has also garnered significant interest, with 16,000 tickets sold on its first day.

#Oppenheimer goes on an overdrive on advance bookings at National Chains. #ChristopherNolan film has sold over 90,000 tickets in the three chains for the opening day alone. Ready to surprise with a BIG opening on Friday. — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) July 17, 2023

#Barbie is ready for a delightful start in India as the initial trends in advance bookings are encouraging in the National Chains. Film has sold over 16,000 tickets in the national chains for the opening day alone with 3 days to go for release. — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) July 17, 2023

Oppenheimer was announced not long after Nolan's last movie, The Tenet, which opened in cinemas during the pandemic. It marked a rare occurrence in the Nolan's filmography as the movie was met with a mixed response from the critics and some of the fans. A good number of people also complained about the sound quality of the film but even it was able to draw a significant number of people to the theatres. The film will hit the big screens on July 21, 2023.

On the other hand, Barbie is directed by Gerwig from a script that the 'Lady Bird' and 'Little Women' filmmaker co-wrote with Noah Baumbach.

Back in 2019, Robbie shared with Marc Malkin of 'Variety' the importance of bringing Barbie to life on screen. "I think it's a great opportunity to put some positivity out in the world and a chance to be aspirational for younger kids," she said.