CM Devendra Fadnavis' Wife Amruta Attends 'Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama' Screening For 1,600 BMC Students In Mumbai

Ramayana : The Legend of Prince Rama has been welcomed with enthusiasm since its recent theatrical release. Brimming with nostalgia, the film received a great response from audiences for whom this film was an integral part of childhood. The film is also being lauded for how it is introducing the young generation of India to the country's culture and heritage.

To further enhance the film's legacy, Geek Pictures, the production company behind the Indian language versions of the film, is hosting special screenings at Phoenix, Lower Parel, Mumbai for 1,600 BMC school students on February 5th and 6th to introduce school-children to Valmiki's Ramayana, told cinematically through the Japanese art form of anime.

The screening on February 5th was graced by Mrs. Amruta Fadnavis, whose presence was met with great excitement among the school students. Arjun Aggarwal, the founder of Geek Pictures India, was also present to interact with the students and watch the film with them. This remarkable initiative by Geek Pictures is aimed towards educating young minds about India's rich heritage.

Originally produced by Nippon Ramayana Films, the film was brought to life by the efforts of creators from India and Japan. The key crew members include Yugo Sako and Ram Mohan. The music for the film was composed by the legendary Vanraj Bhatia.

After a historic debut at the Maha Kumbh Mela last month, the film is set to be screened at the prestigious Indian Parliament on February 15th, 2025.

Ramayana : The Legend of Prince Rama was released theatrically in India for the first time in 4K on January 24, 2025 and is currently playing in cinemas pan India.

