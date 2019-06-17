close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig sweats it out with leg cast following injury on sets of 'Bond 25'

The 007 Instagram page posted a picture of the 51-year-old actor working out on Saturday, complete with an ankle boot as his leg heals following surgery, reported People.

Daniel Craig sweats it out with leg cast following injury on sets of &#039;Bond 25&#039;
File photo

Washington D.C.: Prepping for his upcoming film 'Bond 25', actor Daniel Craig is sweating it out in the gym with leg cast after he injured his ankle during the filming of the movie.

The 007 Instagram page posted a picture of the 51-year-old actor working out on Saturday, complete with an ankle boot as his leg heals following surgery, reported People.

"#007 Daniel Craig hitting the gym hard @pinewoodstudios, prepping for shooting next week! #Bond25 @gregwilliamsphotography," the caption read.

Craig was operated following an injury while filming the upcoming film and has been seen using crutches alongside the leg cast.

He has been away from the sets since he got injured. However, the actor will resume work next week.

"(Craig's) undergoing minor ankle surgery resulting from an injury sustained during filming in Jamaica," the film's Twitter account said in a statement last month.

"Production will continue whilst Craig is rehabilitating for two weeks post-surgery. The film remains on track for the same release date in April 2020."

This is not the first time that Craig, who performs his own stunts, has sustained an injury on the sets of a Bond film.

He had two teeth knocked out during his first stunt scene for his Bond debut in 'Casino Royale' and suffered a number of injuries in his next 'Quantum of Solace'. Craig's knee was also injured in a fight scene for his most recent outing 'Spectre'.

'Bond 25' will hit the theatres on April 8, 2020.

Tags:
Daniel CraigBond 25Daniel Craig film
Next
Story

On Father's Day, Mahesh Bhatt thanks his daughters Pooja, Alia and Shaheen

Must Watch

PT49M11S

Taal Thok Ke: Why silence over death of Kids in Bihar?