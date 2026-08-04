Dave Bautista set to become Kratos? WWE star in talks for God of War series

Washington DC: Professional wrestler turned actor Dave Bautista is in talks to play the role of Kratos in the 'God of War' series, which is based on the popular video game franchise, reported Variety. According to the outlet, the news comes after it was reported that Ryan Hurst, who was originally cast in the role of the titular god in January 2026, suffered a torn bicep on the set of the series that would have delayed a return to production until 2027, ultimately leading Amazon and Sony to recast the part. The plan is to get the production back up and running by the fall. Despite being an accomplished actor, Bautista is one of those rare actors who can get into physical shape the role requires easily. Kratos is known for his incredibly muscular physique in the games, and Bautista has been in remarkable shape throughout his career. Thus, he would not need months of prep time to prepare for the role.