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Dave Bautista set to become Kratos? WWE star in talks for God of War series

Dave Bautista is reportedly in talks to play Kratos in live-action God of War series following Ryan Hurst's exit from the role. The recasting comes after Hurst's injury reportedly delayed production, prompting the studio to move in a new direction.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 05:23 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 05:23 PM IST
Dave Bautista set to become Kratos? WWE star in talks for God of War series
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