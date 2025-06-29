Deepika Padukone Reacts To Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ Performance: 'That’s It, That’s The Post'

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has publicly expressed her admiration for Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt following the release of his highly anticipated racing film, 'F1.'

The actress took to her official Instagram account on Sunday to express her excitement over Brad Pitt's performance in the film.

Posting a cheeky tribute on her Instagram stories, Deepika wrote, "Brad Pitt. That's it, that's the post. IYKYK."

Since its international release on June 27, 'F1' has garnered widespread praise from both audiences and critics.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, best known for his work on 'Top Gun: Maverick', the film tells the story of Sonny Hayes, a veteran Formula One driver played by Brad Pitt, who makes a comeback to the sport after a 30-year hiatus.

The movie is produced in collaboration with Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton, ensuring a high degree of authenticity in the racing world depicted on-screen.

The excitement surrounding the movie reached new heights during its celebrity-packed premiere in London, which saw the presence of superstars such as Tom Cruise.

'F1' has also received praise for its all-star ensemble cast, including Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, and others.

In the film, Pitt's character, Sonny Hayes, is brought back into the world of Formula One by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (played by Javier Bardem), who now owns a struggling F1 team.

As Sonny attempts to help the team make a comeback, he faces challenges both on and off the track, including reconciling with his past.

The film's plot revolves around Sonny Hayes, who was once a talented and promising driver before a severe accident ended his career.

Decades later, he is convinced to return to the sport by Cervantes, who seeks to revive his failing team. As Sonny works alongside the young and ambitious driver Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), he must overcome his personal demons and confront the rapidly changing world of Formula 1.

Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Lewis Hamilton, 'F1' also features a powerful soundtrack composed by Hans Zimmer, blending electronic and orchestral sounds to capture the high-octane nature of the sport.

The soundtrack includes tracks by artists like Ed Sheeran, ROSÉ, and RAYE.