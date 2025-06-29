Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle Trailer OUT: When And Where To Watch The Epic Trilogy In India

New Delhi: Fans of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba are thrilled as Crunchyroll and Ufotable unveiled the official 'main trailer' for the highly anticipated Infinity Castle movie trilogy.

The first film in the trilogy is slated for release in Japanese theatres on July 18, 2025. Directed by Haruo Sotozaki and animated by acclaimed studio Ufotable, the trilogy will adapt the final arc of Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga, continuing the story immediately after the events of Season 4. The long-awaited trilogy will conclude the globally popular anime series.

Adding to the anticipation, the films will feature two new theme songs by popular Japanese artists Aimer and LiSA, both set to be released on streaming platforms on the same day as the film's premiere.

Indian Theatrical Release

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures have officially confirmed that the first installment of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle trilogy will receive a global theatrical release.

In India, the film is slated to hit theatres on September 12, 2025, according to ticketing platform BookMyShow.

Trailer Breakdown

The newly released trailer, running one minute and forty seconds, opens with a voiceover, “The words ‘the final phase’ keep crossing my mind.”

Watch The Trailer Here:

The following sequence showcases intense action, striking visuals, and the highly anticipated confrontations that mark the climax of the series. As the intensity builds, a voice speaks: "This long battle may finally end tonight."

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mugen Train (2020) Box Office

The franchise has already made cinematic history. Its previous film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Mugen Train (2020), broke records with over $507 million in worldwide box office revenue, making it the highest-grossing anime film of all time, according to reports by The Indian Express.

About Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer follows Tanjiro Kamado, a kind-hearted boy whose peaceful life is shattered when his family is slaughtered by demons. His sister Nezuko, the only survivor, is turned into a demon herself, yet she retains her human emotions. Determined to save her and avenge his family, Tanjiro joins the Demon Slayer Corps, setting out on a perilous journey to defeat the powerful demon king Muzan Kibutsuji.

With the Infinity Castle arc promising an epic finale, fans around the world are counting down the days to witness the story’s dramatic conclusion on the big screen.