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Dialogue of the day from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, ‘Life moves pretty fast...’

Dialogue of the day: A teenager skips school, borrows a Ferrari, and somehow ends up saying one of the wisest things in 80s cinema. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is a comedy, but this line has outlived most of its jokes.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, ‘Life moves pretty fast...’

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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