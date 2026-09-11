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Dialogue of the day from Good Will Hunting, 'You'll never have that kind of relationship...'

Dialogue of the day: There's a moment in Good Will Hunting where a therapist quietly diagnoses the exact thing keeping his patient alone, not a lack of intelligence, not bad luck, but a habit of imagining every possible disaster before ever taking a single real step toward anyone.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from Good Will Hunting, 'You'll never have that kind of relationship...'
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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Dialogue of the day from Good Will Hunting, 'You'll never have that kind of relationship...'
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