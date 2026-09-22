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Dialogue of the day from Hacksaw Ridge, 'With the world so set on tearing itself apart...'

Dialogue of the day: There's a line in Hacksaw Ridge that quietly explains one of the most unusual acts of courage in war film history, a man who refused to carry a weapon into one of the deadliest battles of World War II, not out of fear, but out of a conviction that saving lives was its own form of fighting.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from Hacksaw Ridge, 'With the world so set on tearing itself apart...'

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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