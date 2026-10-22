/Dialogue of the day from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, ‘It is our choices, Harry...’

Dialogue of the day: The worry is a real one. Harry has just learned that he and Tom Riddle share more than a scar. They both speak Parseltongue, and the Sorting Hat nearly put Harry in Slytherin. He admits all of this to Dumbledore in a defeated voice. Dumbledore does not brush it off. He answers it with a single sentence.
“It is our choices, Harry, that show what we truly are, far more than our abilities.” - Albus Dumbledore, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry is looking at what he can do and where he came from, and wondering what it says about him. Dumbledore points him somewhere else. What you are capable of is one thing, and what you decide to do with it is another. The second one is what tells people who you actually are.
His proof is right in front of them. Harry asked the Sorting Hat not to put him in Slytherin, and it listened. That was a choice. Riddle had the same kind of power and used it to hurt people. Harry had it and used it to protect his friends. Same abilities, completely different people.
What makes the line kind, and not just clever, is the timing. Dumbledore is not scolding Harry. He is reassuring him. He is saying that nothing in Harry’s background is a verdict, and that who he becomes is still in his own hands.
It works well outside the story too. Most of us have a trait, a family history or a past mistake that we privately worry defines us. The line says it does not have to. Talent and circumstances are what you start with. Your choices are what you build.
Released in 2002 and directed by Chris Columbus, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets is the second film in the series, based on J.K. Rowling’s 1998 novel. Harry returns to Hogwarts for his second year to find that the school’s long-sealed Chamber of Secrets has been opened and students are being attacked. Daniel Radcliffe plays Harry, Richard Harris plays Dumbledore and Christian Coulson plays the young Tom Riddle. The film is remembered for its darker tone and for this line, which remains one of the most quoted in the whole series.
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