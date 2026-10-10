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Dialogue of the day from Hitch, 'I love how she makes...'

Featuring Will Smith's iconic romantic comedy Hitch, today's Dialogue of the Day highlights the transformational power of real love and human connection.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 07:30 AM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 07:30 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from Hitch, 'I love how she makes...'
Image Credit: IMDb

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Dialogue of the day from Hitch, 'I love how she makes...'
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