Dialogue of the day from Hitch, 'I love how she makes...'

Will Smith's Hitch brought charisma, warmth, and effortless charm to modern romantic comedies. Across his career, Will Smith has effortlessly navigated action, drama, and comedy, but his role as the legendary "date doctor" Alex "Hitch" Hitchens remains one of his most beloved. For him, romantic cinema wasn't just about glossy tropes. It was about capturing the vulnerability, humour, and unpredictable magic of falling in love.