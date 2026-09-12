Dialogue of the day from Little Women, 'It is possible to be right...'

Dialogue of the day: Sometimes in life, lines from a movie or book stick with us longer than we expect. Not because they are dramatic or epic, but because they feel quietly true. One line can sit at the back of your mind and resurface on days when everything feels a little heavier than normal.
Today’s dialogue is from Little Women, a timeless story about love, pride, and the quiet maturity required to navigate human relationships.
"It's possible to be right and foolish."
At first, the line feels almost stark in its simplicity. It offers no middle ground or room for compromise. Instead, it gently articulates a fundamental human truth that so often stays unspoken: in every conflict, being factually or morally correct does not automatically make your choices wise or kind. And maybe that’s what makes it feel so honest.
There are days when it feels like we are holding onto arguments on autopilot. When pride takes over, misunderstandings pile up, and we wonder if proving our point is worth the distance it creates with the people we care about. In those moments, the temptation to insist on our own correctness becomes stronger than we realise.
Choosing wisdom over being right doesn’t require abandoning your values or sudden surrender. It can be as simple as choosing empathy over victory, listening instead of lecturing, or simply deciding to let go of a minor grievance for the sake of peace. These aren't grand gestures, but they act like subtle signals to the heart: connection matters, you are not trapped by your ego, you are in control of how you love.
The quote doesn’t ask for perfection. It asks for grace. And sometimes that’s all we are really searching for.
Harmony rarely comes from winning an argument at all costs. More often, it grows through the conscious decision to act with kindness, even when logic gives us every reason to stand our ground. When emotions feel overwhelming, knowing that you still possess the agency to choose understanding over pride can be the anchor that keeps you grounded.
There’s also something quietly comforting in the raw honesty of the line. It acknowledges that self-righteousness is a real risk, but reminds us that being correct is not the same thing as being wise. We are all navigating our own silent battles, faced daily with the choice of whether to defend our pride or protect our relationships.
Maybe that’s the real reminder here: we don’t have to remain prisoners of our need to be right. Choosing compassion is a continuous, everyday practice. Sometimes, making the conscious decision to prioritise love over correctness, no matter how small the concession, is the most mature thing you can offer yourself.
So on days when an argument feels heated or pride takes over, remember that your actions carry weight. You don't need to win every point to prove your worth.
Because simply deciding to step back, embrace humility, and choose understanding is proof enough that you value what truly matters—and that your relationships carry meaning, even when disagreement feels difficult right now.
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