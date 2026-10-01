Dialogue of the day from Spider-Man, 'With great power comes great responsibility...'

Dialogue of the day: Uncle Ben says this before Peter has really become Spider-Man in any meaningful sense, before the costume, before the big choices. He's just a teenager who used some newfound strength to embarrass a bully at school. Ben isn't reacting to superheroics here, he's reacting to something much smaller, and that's actually what makes the advice land the way it does later on.
"Remember, with great power comes great responsibility." - Uncle Ben, Spider-Man
On the surface it sounds like a warning against misusing strength, don't bully people just because you can. But the deeper point Ben's making isn't really about physical power at all, it applies just as easily to talent, intelligence, position, anything that gives you an advantage over someone else. Having the ability to do something doesn't automatically make doing it the right call. The more capable you are, the more that capability needs to be pointed somewhere useful, not just used because it's available.
What gives the line its weight later in the story is what happens right after Peter ignores it. He lets a criminal walk past him, figuring it's not his problem, only to find out that same man ends up killing his uncle. That's the moment the line stops being a lecture and becomes something Peter actually has to live with. Ben wasn't wrong, he just said it a little too early for Peter to fully take it seriously.
There's something worth sitting with in how ordinary the setup is, no cape, no supervillain, just a kid using a new ability the wrong way for a moment. Ben doesn't need a dramatic scenario to make his point. Responsibility isn't only something that shows up during huge, obvious moral tests. It's built in the small decisions too, the ones nobody's watching, long before the stakes get as high as they eventually do for Peter.
That's probably why this line has outlasted the character himself, quoted in contexts that have nothing to do with superheroes at all. Anyone who's ever had an advantage over someone else, more skill, more resources, more influence, runs into some version of this choice eventually, whether to use it carelessly or to actually think about what it means to have it in the first place.
Released in 2002 and directed by Sam Raimi, Spider-Man follows Peter Parker, a high school student who gains spider-like abilities after a lab accident and must decide what kind of person to become with his newfound power. Starring Tobey Maguire as Peter and Cliff Robertson as Uncle Ben, the film helped cement this line as one of the most recognisable in pop culture, even though, as many fans have pointed out over the years, it's technically a slight rewording of Uncle Ben's original comic-book phrasing. Either way, it's remained the closest thing Spider-Man has to a personal code, one built less around power itself and more around what a person chooses to do with it.
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