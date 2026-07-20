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Dialogue of the day from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, 'No matter how buried it gets...'

This poignant dialogue from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 emphasises that no matter how deep our despair or isolation, true resilience lies in actively clinging to hope as an unyielding anchor through life's darkest trials.

Edited By:Ahana Tiwari
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, 'No matter how buried it gets...'
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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