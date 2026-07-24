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Dialogue of the day from The Cat Returns, 'Always believe in yourself...'

Dialogue of the Day: Studio Ghibli's The Cat Returns highlights the transformative power of self-belief, reminding us that true courage and liberation begin when we trust our inner strength over our fears.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from The Cat Returns, 'Always believe in yourself...'
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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