/Dialogue of the day from 'The Godfather Part II': 'Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer'

Movie dialogue of the day: As we revisit a famous movie dialogue, let's pick one from iconic films ever made in history - 'The Godfather Part II'. The lines became popular ever since the movie was released in 1974. Let's decode it below:
'Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer' - 'The Godfather Part II'
This dialogue is uttered by Michael Corleone character in the movie which is played by the legendary Al Pacino. The reference on enemies and friends can be applied in real life too. How important it is to keep your friends close but those who are not your allies, even closer to keep a tab on their moves.
The enemies can't be trusted and if you keep them closer, you might predict or be aware of their actions against you.
The Godfather Part II is a gangster movie produced and directed by Francis Ford Coppola, loosely based on the 1969 novel The Godfather by Mario Puzo, who co-wrote the screenplay with Coppola. It is both a sequel and a prequel to the 1972 film The Godfather, presenting two parallel dramas: one picks up the 1958 story of Michael Corleone (Al Pacino), the new Don of the Corleone family, protecting the family business in the aftermath of an attempt on his life; the other covers the journey of his father, Vito Corleone (Robert De Niro), from his Sicilian childhood to the founding of his family enterprise in New York City.
The ensemble cast also features Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton, Talia Shire, Morgana King, John Cazale, Marianna Hill and Lee Strasberg.
The Godfather Part II grossed around $48 million in the United States and Canada and up to $93 million worldwide on a $13 million budget. It was nominated for eleven Academy Awards and became the first sequel to win Best Picture.
Its six Oscar wins also included Best Director for Coppola, Best Supporting Actor for De Niro, and Best Adapted Screenplay for Coppola and Puzo. Pacino won Best Actor at the BAFTAs and was nominated at the Oscars.
The Godfather Part II is considered to be one of the greatest films of all time, as well as a rare example of a sequel that rivals its predecessor.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.