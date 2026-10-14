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  • /Dialogue of the day from The Matrix, ‘There’s a difference between knowing the path...’

Dialogue of the day from The Matrix, ‘There’s a difference between knowing the path...’

Dialogue of the day: Most people remember The Matrix for the bullet-dodging and the green code. The line that sticks with a lot of viewers is a quiet one, said by a man who has already walked the path and is trying to tell someone who hasn’t.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Oct 14, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Oct 14, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from The Matrix, ‘There’s a difference between knowing the path...’

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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