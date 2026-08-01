Movie dialogue of the day: Today, in this series, we shall pick a recent global blockbuster, 'The Odyssey' by ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan. The highly-awaited action-adventure, featuring stars like Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Anne Hathaway, has already become Nolan's biggest worldwide opening, beating his previous releases, 'The Dark Knight Rises' with USD 249 million and 'The Dark Knight' with USD 198 million.
"Don't look for gods in men, you'll always be disappointed." - Odysseus
This line is said by Odysseus (played by Matt Damon) to his son Telemachus (Tom Holland). This dialogue is part of the idea: if people go looking for godlike perfection in other humans, they're bound to be let down, because no person can carry that weight.
Odysseus knows that even the greatest of men, are not only as flawed as any other human being, but in many cases even more so.
Telemachus grows up idolising an absent father — a legendary war hero he barely knows. The line works as Odysseus warning his son not to mistake him — or any man — for something divine. It's a deflation of hero worship, delivered by the hero himself.
It is an adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic, the Odyssey. The epic actioner is written and directed by Christopher Nolan. According to reports, it has a runtime of 173 minutes.
The Odyssey follows Odysseus - the legendary Greek king of Ithaca, on his long and perilous journey home following the Trojan War, chronicling his encounters with mythical beings such as the Cyclops Polyphemus, Sirens, and the nymph Calypso, while attempting to reunite with his wife, Penelope.
Matt Damon plays Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, Robert Pattinson as Antinous, Lupita Nyong'o as Helen of Troy and Clytemnestra, Zendaya as Athena, Charlize Theron as Calypso, Travis Scott as a bard, Jon Bernthal as Menelaus and Mia Goth as Melantho among others.
The Odyssey premiered on July 6, 2026, at the Empire Leicester Square in London, ahead of a theatrical release by Universal Pictures on July 17, 2026, in the United States and the United Kingdom.
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