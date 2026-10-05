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Dialogue of the day from The Shawshank Redemption, 'Fear can hold you prisoner...'

Dialogue of the day: There's a line tied to The Shawshank Redemption that captures something the entire story keeps circling back to, that prison isn't always made of bars and walls, sometimes it's built out of the fear a person carries around long after any actual threat has passed.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Oct 05, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Oct 05, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from The Shawshank Redemption, 'Fear can hold you prisoner...'

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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Dialogue of the day from The Shawshank Redemption, 'Fear can hold you prisoner...'
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