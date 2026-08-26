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Dialogue of the day from The Shawshank Redemption, 'Get busy living...'

Reflecting on The Shawshank Redemption’s iconic line "Get busy living, or get busy dying," this piece explores how choosing hope and taking intentional action—no matter how small—helps us reclaim agency over our lives.

Edited ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from The Shawshank Redemption, 'Get busy living...'
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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Dialogue of the day from The Shawshank Redemption, 'Get busy living...'
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