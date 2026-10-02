/Dialogue of the day from The Wolf of Wall Street, 'The only thing standing between you and your goal...'

Dialogue of the Day: Belfort's whole persona, on screen and off, is built around relentless self-belief, the kind that ignores limits most people would accept without question. Whatever you think of how he got there, this particular idea strips away a lot of the noise people use to explain their own stalled goals, and replaces it with something much harder to argue with.
"The only thing standing between you and your goal is the story you keep telling yourself as to why you can't achieve it." - Jordan Belfort, The Wolf of Wall Street
Most people have a version of this story running quietly in the background, some explanation for why their goal isn't realistic yet, why the timing's off, why someone else got lucky and they didn't. The line is arguing that this story, however convincing it feels, is usually the actual obstacle, more than any real external barrier standing in the way.
That's a pretty uncomfortable thing to sit with, because it shifts responsibility away from circumstances and squarely onto the narrative you've built for yourself. It's a lot easier to blame bad timing, bad luck, or unfair odds than to admit that somewhere along the way, you started repeating a story convincing enough that you stopped even trying.
What makes the line land, even coming from someone as morally complicated as Belfort, is that it doesn't ask you to ignore real obstacles. It's asking you to separate genuine barriers from the ones you've quietly invented to protect yourself from disappointment. Most people don't fail because the goal was impossible. They stall out because the story got comfortable enough to settle into.
There's a reason this line gets repeated so often outside the context of the film, stripped from its messy source and used in motivational content everywhere. It's blunt, but it's also just true often enough to sting a little. The goal isn't always blocked by the world. Sometimes it's blocked by whatever version of "I can't" you've gotten used to telling yourself.
Released in 2013 and directed by Martin Scorsese, The Wolf of Wall Street is based on the real-life story of Jordan Belfort, a stockbroker whose rise and fall is marked by excess, fraud, and an almost unshakable belief in his own ability to win. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio in the title role, the film became known as much for its chaotic energy as for the real Belfort's post-prison reinvention as a motivational speaker, where lines like this one continue to circulate, a reminder that even controversial figures sometimes land on ideas worth sitting with.
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