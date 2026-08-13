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Dialogue of the day from Vincenzo, 'The world doesn't change because you're kind...'

Dialogue of the day: There's an idea running through Vincenzo that shows up in different forms throughout the show, the notion that kindness on its own has never been enough to fix anything, and that real change requires someone willing to fight for it, not just wish for it.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 06:16 AM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 06:16 AM IST
Dialogue of the day from Vincenzo, 'The world doesn't change because you're kind...'
Image Credit: movie still

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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Dialogue of the day from Vincenzo, 'The world doesn't change because you're kind...'
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