Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2953927https://zeenews.india.com/hollywood/disney-animation-unveils-title-for-new-original-film-hexed-set-for-2026-release-2953927.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
HEXED

Disney Animation Unveils Title For New Original Film ‘Hexed’, Set For 2026 Release

Disney Animation announces new original film Hexed, set to release in November 2026.

|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2025, 04:20 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Disney Animation Unveils Title For New Original Film ‘Hexed’, Set For 2026 Release(Image: Instagram)

Washington: Walt Disney Animation Studios has unveiled the title and logline for its latest original film: 'Hexed.'

Disney Animation's chief creative officer, Jared Bush, revealed the project Saturday during Destination D23: A Journey Around the Worlds of Disney in Orlando.

Josie Trinidad ('Zootopia+') and Jason Hand ('Moana 2') are set to direct the film, while Roy Conli and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster-Jones will serve as producers.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The official logline for 'Hexed' reads, "An awkward teenage boy and his Type-A mom discover that what makes him unusual, might just be magical powers that will turn their lives and a secret world of magic, upside down," as quoted by Variety.

'Hexed' is set to hit theatres in November 2026. Disney Animation shared the announcement on its Instagram handle.

Also during the presentation, Disney's sister company, Pixar, shared a sneak peek of their upcoming original comedy 'Hoppers,' which is set to hit theatres in March 2026.

According to the official logline, the "action adventure follows Mabel, a nature-loving college student whose mission to bring the animals back to a glade that's very important to her is at direct odds with the mayor's plan to build a highway through it. When a new technology allows her to 'hop' into the body of a robotic beaver, wild surprises await."

Daniel Chong is set to direct, while Nicole Paradis Grindle will produce. Piper Curda and Bobby Moynihan are set to star in the film.

Also Read | ‘Hoppers’ Teaser Trailer OUT: Disney Pixar’s Next Original Feature Is 'Nothing Like Avatar'

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK