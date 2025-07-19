Disney Unveils Thrilling New Trailer For 'TRON: Ares'; Sci-Fi Sequel To Release In India In Four Languages

New Delhi: Disney has officially released the new trailer for TRON: Ares, the eagerly awaited third installment in the groundbreaking TRON franchise. Set to arrive in Indian cinemas on October 10, 2025, the film will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, marking a major global rollout for the next chapter in the iconic sci-fi saga.

Directed by Joachim Rønning, TRON: Ares follows the journey of Ares, a highly advanced Program sent from the digital world into the real world on a high-stakes mission. The film explores humanity’s first direct confrontation with artificial intelligence, promising a gripping blend of cutting-edge visuals and provocative themes.

Watch The Trailer Here:

The trailer also debuts the original track “As Alive As You Need Me To Be” by Grammy Award-winning band Nine Inch Nails, adding to the film’s dark, immersive tone. Visual effects are helmed by Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), teasing a sleek and stylised cinematic experience.

The star-studded cast includes Jared Leto in the lead role, alongside Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, and Cameron Monaghan, with veteran actors Gillian Anderson and Jeff Bridges also appearing.

Produced by Sean Bailey, Jeffrey Silver, Justin Springer, Jared Leto, Emma Ludbrook, and Steven Lisberger (creator of the original TRON), the film has Russell Allen onboard as executive producer.

In keeping with Disney’s commitment to global audiences, the film’s Indian release will span multiple languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, ensuring fans across regions can experience the spectacle in their native tongue.

With its rich mythology, cutting-edge visuals, and philosophical undertones, TRON: Ares promises to be more than just a sci-fi action film. It positions itself as a timely exploration of artificial intelligence, consciousness, and the moral implications of digital evolution.