'Dune' Director Denis Villeneuve to direct next James Bond film

Washington : The 'Dune' filmmaker Denis Villeneuve will direct the next James Bond film, as revealed by Amazon MGM Studios, reported Variety.

Tanya Lapointe boarded the film as an executive producer, while Amy Pascal and David Heyman will serve as the producers for the upcoming movie.

'Dune' fame filmmaker Denis Villeneuve recalled his earliest memories of 007 and said that he feels honoured for taking the James Bond "tradition" forward. He calls it a huge "responsibility".

"Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since 'Dr. No' with Sean Connery. I'm a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he's sacred territory," Villeneuve said.

"I intend to honour the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also incredibly exciting for me and a huge honour. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust," added Villeneuve.

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, was more than happy to recruit Denis Villeneuve to direct the upcoming James Bond film.

"We are honoured that Denis has agreed to direct James Bond's next chapter. He is a cinematic master whose filmography speaks for itself. From 'Blade Runner 2049' to 'Arrival' to the 'Dune' films, he has delivered compelling worlds, dynamic visuals, complex characters, and--most importantly--the immersive storytelling that global audiences yearn to experience in theatres. James Bond is in the hands of one of today's greatest filmmakers, and we cannot wait to get started on 007's next adventure," said Hopkins as quoted by Variety.

Denis Villeneuve is an acclaimed, Oscar-nominated French-Canadian filmmaker who most recently helmed 'Dune' and 'Dune: Part Two'.

The much-awaited third instalment, 'Dune Messiah', is in development and is dated for release in 2026.

With 'Dune' franchise and 'Blade Runner 2049', Villeneuve has proven his capability at helming the established IPs (Intellectual Property).

He is also known for his standout original stories including 'Arrival,' 'Sicario,' 'Prisoners,' 'Enemy' and 'Incendies.'