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'Dune: part three' trailer out: Shows Timothee Chalamet returning as Paul Atreides

The trailer, is titled as 'Sacrifice and Sovereignty,' presenting a darker and more introspective chapter, while expressing a deep sense of betrayal over Paul's decision to take power.

Published: Jul 09, 2026, 01:08 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 01:14 PM IST
'Dune: part three' trailer out: Shows Timothee Chalamet returning as Paul Atreides
Image Credit: IMDb

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