Dwayne Johnson's live-action remake of 'Moana' new trailer out - Watch

Los Angeles: Disney recently released the new trailer of the live-action remake of 'Moana'. The film features newcomer Catherine Laga`aia in the role of Moana, the wayfinder, alongside Dwayne Johnson, who returns as the mischievous demigod Maui from the animated original.

Sharing the new trailer, Dwayne wrote on Instagram, "The ocean chose her for a reason Experience @Disney's MOANA only in theaters JULY 10."

Fans of the original movie will recognise the scenes shown in the trailer, from Moana's interactions with Maui to the crab who's obsessed with shiny objects to the lava and fire creature Te Ka, along with some familiar songs, including "I Am Moana (Song of the Ancestors)," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

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The live-action version is directed by Thomas Kail (Hamilton), with Johnson, Dany Garcia, Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda as producers.

The first animated film 'Moana' was directed by John Musker and Ron Clements, with a script from Jared Bush and featuring music by Mark Mancina, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Opetaia Foa`i.

The 2016 animated film achieved both critical acclaim and commercial success, reportedly earning USD 643 million worldwide at the box office (unadjusted for inflation). It received an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature, while Miranda was also nominated for Best Original Song for "How Far I'll Go."

The live-action version of Moana is scheduled to be released in theatres on July 10, 2026.