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‘Ebenezer' trailer: Johnny Depp transforms into 'Master of Misfits'

Johnny Depp's most awaited return on screen in 'Ebenezer' mode. It is directed by Ti West, Starring Ian McKellen, Rupert Grint, Sam Claflin and other in pivotal role.

Reported ByANI
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 12:15 PM IST|Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 12:17 PM IST
‘Ebenezer' trailer: Johnny Depp transforms into 'Master of Misfits'
Image Credit: Instagram/ IMDb

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‘Ebenezer' trailer: Johnny Depp transforms into 'Master of Misfits'
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