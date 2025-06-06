Elio Set To Launch Pixar’s Next Big Adventure In Theatres THIS June

New Delhi: With just two weeks to go, excitement is building for Disney and Pixar’s upcoming animated feature Elio, a visually stunning, heartwarming intergalactic adventure set to premiere in cinemas on June 20, 2025.

Coming off the phenomenal success of Inside Out 2, Pixar is ready to transport viewers into a bold new universe with Elio—a film that blends science fiction, comedy, and emotional depth. Known for crafting unforgettable tales like The Incredibles, Finding Nemo, Coco, and Toy Story, Pixar once again taps into the themes of identity, imagination, and belonging with this fresh original story.

Elio tells the story of an imaginative, space-obsessed boy who unexpectedly finds himself transported across the galaxy — only to be mistaken for Earth’s official ambassador by a council of eccentric aliens. What follows is a vibrant and quirky adventure through uncharted planets, alien species, and the universal search for belonging.

Directed by an acclaimed trio — Madeline Sharafian (Burrow), Domee Shi (Turning Red, Bao), and Adrian Molina (Coco) — Elio promises both heart and hilarity with its signature Pixar storytelling.

The voice cast includes:

Yonas Kibreab as Elio

Zoe Saldaña as Aunt Olga

Remy Edgerly as Glordon

Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon

Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa

Shirley Henderson as OOOOO

Watch the official post here:

With Elio, Pixar continues its tradition of telling big stories through the eyes of relatable characters facing extraordinary situations. At its core, the film is not just about aliens and space travel, but about finding your voice, embracing your uniqueness, and forging connections in the most unexpected places.

As anticipation continues to grow, Elio is shaping up to be Pixar’s most imaginative original film in years, with its cross-cultural release strategy and universal themes, the film is expected to make a strong box office impact not just in the West, but in India as well.

Slated to release in theatres worldwide on June 20, 2025, the highly anticipated film will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, inviting audiences across India and the globe to journey beyond the stars.