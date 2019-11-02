Elizabeth Banks hopes to inspire women with 'Charlie's Angels'

Los Angeles: Actress-director Elizabeth Banks says her version of "Charlie's Angels" will be an inspiration to young women.

Banks is excited about her next directorial "Charlie's Angels", which she has also written, produced and has featured in. She is hoping that her take will serve as an inspiration to young women, just as the earlier versions inspired her.

""All of us women who get to do this are standing on the shoulders of the women who came before," Banks said.

"And we'll provide the scaffolding for the next group of women," she added.

The new version promises to audience on an action-packed adventure around the world, heading for exotic locations from Rio to Istanbul with the Angels fighting to make the world a safer place. The film is scheduled to open in India on November 15 in English and Hindi.

"Charlie's Angels", based on the TV series, is the continuation of the story following 2000's "Charlie's Angels" and 2003's "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle" with Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu. The new version also stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, Noah Centineo, Sam Claflin and Patrick Stewart.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release the film in India.