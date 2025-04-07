Emily In Paris Season 5 Star Lucas Bravo Confirms May Filming Schedule, Teases A Wild Ride; 'Fans Will Lose It’

Lucas Bravo has delivered an exciting update that fans of Emily in Paris have been eagerly waiting for. Speaking with Parade recently, the actor confirmed that Season 5 of the hit Netflix series is officially set to begin filming in May.

“We’re starting filming in May,” Bravo revealed during the opening night of the Broadway play Good Night, and Good Luck. “I think it’s the best season so far.”

Bravo has portrayed the swoon-worthy chef Gabriel since the show’s debut. Created by Sex and the City mastermind Darren Star, Emily in Paris stars Lily Collins as Emily, an ambitious American marketer navigating her personal and professional life in the City of Light. Gabriel, the heartthrob next door, has long been caught in a romantic rollercoaster with Emily, captivating audiences with their will-they-won’t-they tension.

Although Bravo kept the storyline under wraps, he did offer a tempting tease about what’s coming:

“I had lunch with Darren a few days back, and he told me a bit without telling me too much,” Bravo said. “I think fans are going to lose it. It’s the craziest one so far.”

The end of Season 4 saw Emily relocating to Rome to lead a new branch of her luxury marketing firm, accompanied by her new flame Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini). This left fans buzzing with questions: Will Gabriel chase her to Rome, or remain rooted in Paris?

When asked whether rumored girlfriend Shailene Woodley would visit him on set, Bravo chuckled and cleverly dodged the topic. A Parade reporter referenced the dating rumors, to which Bravo replied with a smile,

“I don’t know what you’re talking about.” Earlier that day, he told PEOPLE he was “really happy,” though he declined to clarify the nature of their relationship.

Despite his enthusiasm for the upcoming season, Bravo has not hidden his recent discontent with the series. In an October 2024 interview with Le Figaro, he expressed uncertainty about returning to the show, questioning whether it was worth investing five months in a project that no longer fueled his creative spirit.

He also spoke candidly about his hopes for Gabriel to undergo deeper character development and voiced concerns that the show sometimes underestimated its audience. Bravo admitted feeling a lack of creative freedom and said he had started exploring opportunities that allowed for more personal expression.

In a separate October 2024 interview with IndieWire, Bravo elaborated on his evolving relationship with his character. He acknowledged that while the “sexy chef” persona felt authentic in Season 1, he has since felt increasingly detached from Gabriel’s actions and the show's creative direction. “I’ve never felt so distant from Gabriel,” he stated.

Watch season 4 trailer here:

With Season 5 on the horizon and promises of wild twists ahead, fans are holding their breath to see whether the beloved chef Gabriel will take a backseat—or steal the spotlight one more time.