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Evil Dead Burn OTT release date out: Sébastien Vaniček horror to hit on THIS date

Sébastien Vaniček's horror instalment Evil Dead Burn, starring Souheila Yacoub and Hunter Doohan, will premiere on HBO Max on October 2 ahead of Halloween.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 12:32 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 12:35 PM IST
Evil Dead Burn OTT release date out: Sébastien Vaniček horror to hit on THIS date
Image Credit: IMDb

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Evil Dead Burn OTT release date out: Sébastien Vaniček horror to hit on THIS date
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