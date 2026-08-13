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  • /Fauda season 5 release date announced: Netflix confirms September 8 premiere; Check latest updates here

Fauda season 5 release date announced: Netflix confirms September 8 premiere; Check latest updates here

Fauda Season 5 will premiere on Netflix on September 8, 2026, bringing back Lior Raz as Doron in a more intense storyline. The new season focuses on trauma, revenge, and deep-cover missions, following a major rewrite after the October 7, 2023 events.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 10:58 AM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 10:58 AM IST
Fauda season 5 release date announced: Netflix confirms September 8 premiere; Check latest updates here
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