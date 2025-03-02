British actor Daniel Craig celebrated his birthday on Sunday. With a career spanning over three decades, Craig has proven himself to be one of the most versatile actors of his generation.

From playing the iconic role of James Bond to showcasing his dramatic range in various films, Craig has consistently impressed audiences with his performances.

On his special day, we look at five of his best movies showcasing his incredible talent.

1. Casino Royale (2006)

Craig's debut as James Bond in Casino Royale was a game-changer for the franchise. His gritty and intense portrayal of the iconic spy redefined the character for a new generation. The film's success can be attributed to Craig's performance, which brought a new level of depth and nuance to the role.

2. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Craig's performance as Mikael Blomkvist in David Fincher's adaptation of Stieg Larsson's bestselling novel was widely praised. His chemistry with co-star Rooney Mara was undeniable, and the film's dark and gritty tone was perfectly suited to Craig's acting style.

3. Skyfall (2012)

Craig's third outing as James Bond in Skyfall was a critical and commercial success. The film's themes of mortality and loyalty were perfectly captured by Craig's performance, which added a new layer of complexity to the character.

4. Logan Lucky (2017)

Craig's performance as Joe Bang, a charismatic and eccentric safe-cracker, in Steven Soderbergh's Logan Lucky, was a delightful surprise. His Southern drawl and comedic timing added a new dimension to his acting range.

5. Knives Out (2019)

Craig's performance as Benoit Blanc, a brilliant and eccentric detective, in Rian Johnson's Knives Out, was a masterclass in acting. His Southern charm and wit added to the film's clever and engaging plot.