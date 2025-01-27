Frozen 3 To Not Release Until 2027: Josh Gad Explains 'No One Wants...'

Washington: Fans of the 'Frozen' franchise will have to wait a little longer for the highly anticipated third instalment, with 'Frozen 3' scheduled for release in 2027

Josh Gad, who voices the lovable snowman, Olaf, addressed the delay during a recent appearance on a podcast, explaining that the film's team is committed to delivering something truly special for audiences.

The 43-year-old actor revealed that while he is excited about the upcoming movie, he is unable to share many details, as he is sworn to secrecy.

"Anything that I have seen or know I will have been sworn to secrecy on," Gad said, adding that the extended wait is due to the film's creators' dedication to the story, as per People magazine.

"There's a reason the movie is coming out in 2027. And that is because no one wants to rush this," Gad said, adding, "Everyone wants this to not just be a sequel or a money grab. They want this to be absolutely worthy of the story we set out to make in 2013 with the first Frozen movie."

He continued, emphasizing the effort being put into the project and said, "We want to give audiences something that is worth the years of waiting and years of anticipation. And I know that they are actively working on that. And I know that they have a story that they are very, very, very excited about," as per People magazine.

While Gad could not reveal any specific details about the plot, he hinted at big things to come. "Buckle up because I think they have something incredible in store," he teased.

The 'Frozen' franchise began with the release of the first film in 2013, which became a massive global success.

Featuring voices from Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, and Jonathan Groff, Frozen grossed over USD 1.2 billion worldwide, becoming one of the highest-grossing animated films of all time, as per People magazine.

Its 2019 sequel, 'Frozen 2', was similarly well-received, breaking box office records and continuing the story of sisters Elsa and Anna.

In addition to the films, the 'Frozen' franchise also inspired a Broadway musical adaptation, which debuted in 2018 and is still running today.

The Broadway production features songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and a book by Jennifer Lee, who also co-directed the films.

While the success of the 'Frozen' movies may have been unexpected, Kristen Bell, who voices Anna, reflected on how special the franchise has become.

"I don't think anyone can foresee the box office-like craziness that it hit," Bell said during a 2014 appearance on The Ellen Show, adding, "But I'll tell you, when we were making it, there was a part of me that was like, 'This is really special,'" as per People magazine.

The 'Frozen' franchise has resonated with audiences worldwide due to its themes of love, self-belief, and sisterhood.

Bell highlighted how the movie's message stands apart from traditional romantic stories. "It's not about romantic love. It's about believing in someone even when they don't believe in themselves."